SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $389.00 at Barclays

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $367.00 to $389.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.43.

Shares of SEDG opened at $349.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,074 shares of company stock worth $15,410,058. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

