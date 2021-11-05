Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $58,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,545,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 525,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,363,000 after buying an additional 29,762 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,168,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 324,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,023,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $303.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $230.71 and a 52 week high of $306.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

