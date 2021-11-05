Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 97,184 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,995,852 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of U.S. Silica worth $57,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLCA opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $791.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 3.27. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

SLCA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

