Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 87,806 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,884,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AdvanSix worth $56,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 32.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 16.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.77. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $50.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

