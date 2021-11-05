Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.85% of Forma Therapeutics worth $57,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

FMTX opened at $19.07 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -0.52.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

