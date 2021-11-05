LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of LIQT opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.64. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.54.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 83.91%. Analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of LiqTech International by 23.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

