Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $595.00 at Oppenheimer

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $595.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.06.
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $512.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.56, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.20 and its 200 day moving average is $422.77.
In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
