Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $595.00 at Oppenheimer

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $595.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.06.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $512.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.56, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.20 and its 200 day moving average is $422.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

