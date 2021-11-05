Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) to Buy

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Orange County Bancorp Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank. It provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit and remote deposits. It also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit. Orange County Bancorp Inc. is based in Middletown, New York. “

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of OBT stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Orange County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. As a group, research analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $22,063,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orange County Bancorp (OBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.