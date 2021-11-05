Wei-Ming Shao Sells 4,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $800.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $625.01. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.61. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.44.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.