T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $180.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a $180.00 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMUS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $114.69 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.90. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

