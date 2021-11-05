Critical Contrast: Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) vs. Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hongkong Land and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hongkong Land and Video River Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hongkong Land 0 0 0 0 N/A Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hongkong Land shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hongkong Land and Video River Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hongkong Land $2.09 billion 6.27 -$2.65 billion N/A N/A Video River Networks $1.63 million 9.17 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Video River Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hongkong Land.

Summary

Video River Networks beats Hongkong Land on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space. The Development Properties segment includes premium residential and mixed-use developments. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

