Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Orange were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 68.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 5.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 225,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 7.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Orange by 428.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 217,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

