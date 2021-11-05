Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $2.96 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 57,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,398,000. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724,944 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $4,773,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,686,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 556.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after buying an additional 380,366 shares in the last quarter.

CHK stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 5,321.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.17%.

CHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

