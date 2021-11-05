Reviewing Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A Cronos Group -258.59% -9.48% -8.36%

0.1% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Cronos Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bon Natural Life $18.22 million 2.83 $3.03 million N/A N/A Cronos Group $46.72 million 43.23 -$73.14 million ($0.38) -14.24

Bon Natural Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cronos Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bon Natural Life and Cronos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Cronos Group 3 2 1 0 1.67

Cronos Group has a consensus target price of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 60.81%. Given Cronos Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Bon Natural Life on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company sells its products to customers in Chinese and international markets. Bon Natural Life Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cayman Islands.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

