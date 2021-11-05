Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,140,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,392 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 104.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,777 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,047,000. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,872,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,600,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13.

