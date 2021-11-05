Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Elbit Systems worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESLT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 48.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 64.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $155.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.55 and a 200 day moving average of $138.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.84. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $112.96 and a 12 month high of $162.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

