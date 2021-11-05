Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells $6,187,351.16 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Jean I. Liu sold 34,876 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $6,187,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jean I. Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jean I. Liu sold 3,648 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $611,112.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $189.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.24 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $202.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.48.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.73.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

