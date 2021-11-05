good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Raymond James

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on good natured Products from C$1.90 to C$1.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:SLGBF opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. good natured Products has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

