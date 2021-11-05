Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target Cut to SEK 118

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from SEK 121 to SEK 118 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SVNLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the company from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SEB Equities cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nordea Equity Research cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.60.

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $6.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.96. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

