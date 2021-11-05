Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEZNY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

TEZNY stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

