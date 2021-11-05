WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WLYYF. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.30.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS:WLYYF opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.