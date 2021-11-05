KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $392.60

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $392.60 and last traded at $383.92, with a volume of 1828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.75.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,508 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,764. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

