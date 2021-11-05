Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) rose 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.87 and last traded at C$11.76. Approximately 307,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 673,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

