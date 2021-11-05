Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 12-Month High at $219.62

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $219.62 and last traded at $218.42, with a volume of 684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.23.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.40. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

