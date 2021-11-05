Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 12-Month High at $219.62

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $219.62 and last traded at $218.42, with a volume of 684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.47.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.23.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.