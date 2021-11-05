E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.80 ($13.88).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOAN. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €11.25 ($13.23) on Friday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.93 and a 200-day moving average of €10.51.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

