Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.77.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Yum China by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Yum China by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after buying an additional 1,793,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Yum China by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,957,000 after buying an additional 1,060,820 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC opened at $56.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.30. Yum China has a 52-week low of $52.53 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

