Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.88

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $60.85, with a volume of 169253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.59.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.