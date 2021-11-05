Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.88

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $60.85, with a volume of 169253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.