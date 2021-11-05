Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $349.41

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $349.41 and last traded at $346.91, with a volume of 476217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $344.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 202.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.