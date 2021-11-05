Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Decreases By 15.8%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ATCMF stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.