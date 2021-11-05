Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Issued By Desjardins

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Saputo in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAP. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cfra cut their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.89.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$29.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.27. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$29.22 and a 12 month high of C$42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

