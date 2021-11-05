Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Mizuho

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

EHC stock opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 602,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after acquiring an additional 384,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 276,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

