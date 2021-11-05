Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,240 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 995% compared to the typical volume of 1,848 call options.

TX has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

TX opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ternium by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Ternium by 171.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the second quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Ternium by 5.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ternium by 5.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

