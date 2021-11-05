Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.65% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 522,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 402.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 84,538 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMS opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.82. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADMS. SVB Leerink lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

