Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,792 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Remark were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,741,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,539,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 145,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 966,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARK opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $187.18 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 3.36. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

