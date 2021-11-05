FY2022 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Lifted by Raymond James

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SES. ATB Capital raised their price target on Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark set a C$4.28 price objective on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.71.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$5.70 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.52 and a one year high of C$6.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.20%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

