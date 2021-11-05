Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 73.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Alico were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alico by 42.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alico by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alico by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alico during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alico by 1.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alico stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.52. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $336,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $2,359,246. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

