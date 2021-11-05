iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $119,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $88.32 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $72.98 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average of $84.40.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

