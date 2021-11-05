Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 161.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Shares of GNE opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. Genie Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 1.95%.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.