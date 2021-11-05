Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,023 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 44.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 1,710.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.74. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76.

KVH Industries Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

