Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTLK. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.81. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

