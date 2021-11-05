Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of Concrete Pumping worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth approximately $9,134,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 235.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 334,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

BBCP opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.29 million, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.41.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

