Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Raised to $117.00 at Oppenheimer

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

APPS stock opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 135.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

