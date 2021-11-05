Oppenheimer Increases Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $34.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UAA opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $27.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 127.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Under Armour by 13.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 56,121 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Under Armour by 58.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Under Armour by 6.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 439,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Under Armour by 47.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 544,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 175,019 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.