Chardan Capital Lowers REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $90.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price target dropped by analysts at Chardan Capital from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 133.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.97. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.