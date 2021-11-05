Raymond James Increases Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $48.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

NYSE INVH opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

