12,080 Shares in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hanger by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 53,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hanger by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hanger by 12.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanger by 5.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HNGR opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.