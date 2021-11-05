Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 8,285 Shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.45% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $697,000.

Shares of INFR stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $32.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

