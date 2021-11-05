Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 43,647 Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,647 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GXTG opened at $52.48 on Friday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $66.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25.

