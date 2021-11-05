Brokers Issue Forecasts for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ALX Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.39).

ALXO has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Shares of ALXO opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 3.05.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,682,033.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,529 shares of company stock worth $9,822,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

