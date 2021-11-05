Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $260.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

INSP stock opened at $278.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.11 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.33. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

